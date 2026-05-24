Red Cross: Donors Needed To Keep Blood Supply Strong Into Summer

As we move toward Memorial Day, the American Red Cross calls on people to schedule their blood or platelet donation appointments now to help medical centers stay ready and respond quickly to emergencies. Having blood products immediately available is a key part of summer safety.

With millions of Americans expected to hit the road around Memorial Day and spend time boating, swimming, camping and enjoying the outdoors, the risk of traumatic accidents rises. Blood and platelets on hospital shelves help meet the demand when people experience critical injuries and massive bleeding.

During Trauma Awareness Month, the Red Cross highlights this need by asking donors of all blood types and those giving platelets to give now to support all patients who count on transfusions for care.

Book your time to give lifesaving blood or platelets now — to schedule, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who come to give by May 31, 2026, will receive an oversized Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

All who come to give June 1-28, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 20-June 7:

5/26/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Orchard Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, 951 N Orchard Knob Ave, 951 N Orchard Knob Ave

5/28/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hixson United Methodist Church, 5301 Old Hixson Pike

5/29/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.