Red Cross Honors World Blood Donor Day, Needs More Local Donors

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

World Blood Donor Day

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Chattanooga

6/27/2024

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross

4115 S. Access Road

Soddy-Daisy

6/26/2024

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Stuart Heights Baptist Church

10049 Dayton Pike

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.