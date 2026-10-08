Red Cross: Patients Are Counting On Blood Platelet Donors To Give Now

In October, the American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets to help keep the blood supply as strong as possible this fall.

The seasons may change, but the need for blood is constant. Donors of all blood types are being called on to roll up a sleeve and give hope to hospital patients who rely on transfusions.

While October can be a shoulder season between severe summer and winter weather, it is often unpredictable. When the blood supply is stable, blood products can be moved wherever and whenever they are needed — even in the face of natural disasters. A single appointment could help provide hope and healing for patients in your community and across the country.

Don’t wait. Make an appointment today and keep it on the calendar. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.

Those who come to give Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

All who come to give Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that's a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500 bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.