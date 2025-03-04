Ruby Falls And American Heart Association Team Up To Walk 100 Million Miles

Ruby Falls partners with the American Heart Association’s initiative, Go Red for Women, for the month-long event “100 Million Steps in March”.

For the 8th consecutive year, Ruby Falls visitors and staff members take on the challenge to collectively walk 100 million steps at the park during the month of March to improve heart health.

Since the heart health event began at Ruby Falls in 2018, 294,800 people have participated in the challenge at the park, walking a total of 837,996,604 steps, equivalent to 15 trips around the Earth.

“Every step towards a healthier lifestyle reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, the biggest threat to women’s health,” says Ruby Falls CEO and President, Hugh Morrow. “100 Million Steps in March raises awareness of the life-saving power of walking, it is one of the most versatile heart-healthy activities.”

Ruby Falls visitors typically take an average of 3,800 steps while exploring the park, walking the underground cavern trail to the iconic waterfall, walking to scenic overlooks, and climbing steps to see the views from the top of historic Lookout Mountain Tower. Team members at Ruby Falls often log over 10,000 steps each day while working in the park.

“Staying active is one of the most powerful ways to protect your heart, and even small increases in daily movement can significantly lower your risk of cardiovascular disease,” says Bennett Smith, Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “That’s why we’re grateful for partners like Ruby Falls who help lead initiatives like 100 Million Steps in March, bringing our community together to build a healthier Chattanooga.”

Guests sign the large “100 Million Steps in March” banner to show their participation in the challenge and take home participant buttons, while supplies last, as a reminder that incorporating walking into the day is enjoyable and can be done almost anywhere. Weekly step count challenges are planned for Ruby Falls team members and the American Heart Association will teach visitors how to check blood pressure at Ruby Falls on Friday, March 14, 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.rubyfalls.com/events/100million-steps-in-march/.