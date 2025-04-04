Donors Needed As Severe Weather System Threatens Regional Blood Supply

Severe storms have disrupted blood collection efforts in Middle Tennessee, and Blood Assurance is calling on neighboring communities to help prevent a worsening shortage—with more severe weather in the forecast.

“When weather strikes one area, we rely on neighboring communities to help ensure patients in our hospitals still receive the lifesaving blood they need,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “We need donors to step up now.”

All blood types are critically needed, especially type O and platelet donors.

Here’s how you can help:

Walk in to your nearest Blood Assurance donor center or mobile blood drive

Visit www.bloodassurance.org to find a location or make an appointment

Call 800-962-0628 with questions or to book your visit

Every donation can save up to three lives. Please don’t wait—your donation is needed now.

ALL Donors who give between now and April 15th will be entered to win a $100 e-gift card. Five donors will win! O-negative donors and AB-plasma donors will also receive a $25 e-gift card.

To schedule your donation, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.