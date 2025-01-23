Severe Winter Weather Impacting Blood Donations, Increasing Demand

The American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood or platelets now to help protect the blood supply from the ongoing impact of severe winter weather and wildfires.

Donors of all blood types – particularly type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed to help save lives this month.

As dangerous snow and ice continue to sweep across the country, and wildfires in Southern California continue to burn and impact air quality, Red Cross blood drive cancellations have grown into the hundreds. Collectively, this has resulted in more than 12,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations in January.

Here in Tennessee 12 blood drives have been canceled since the new year due to weather, resulting in 289 uncollected blood donations and 25 uncollected platelet donations.

More winter storms are forecast for this week − including in areas of the U.S. that do not typically experience significant snowfall − which could further strain the blood supply. Additionally, hazardous weather conditions have the potential to make it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, possibly affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations. As National Blood Donor Month continues, the time to give is now.

Where it is safe to do so, donors are asked to book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during this crucial time, those who come to give through Jan. 26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to New Orleans, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

All who come to give Jan. 27-Feb. 28, 2025, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Flurry for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

1/23/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road

1/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga, 2533 Gunbarrel Rd

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.