The American Red Cross asks donors to go for a spin and help save lives by giving blood or platelets in November.

The last two months of the year can be a challenge for many donors trying to juggle regular donation appointments with packed schedules full of seasonal activities and holiday planning.

Donors of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are urged to make an appointment to donate now.

The Red Cross and Wheel of Fortune are teaming up to give back to donors this Thanksgiving. Those who come to give blood or platelets between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6 will receive an exclusive Red Cross x Wheel of Fortune oversized mug, while supplies last.

Additionally, all who come to give Nov. 23-Dec. 6 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles with entry to a Wheel of Fortune taping. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/WheelofFortune.

Every spin counts. Every drop matters. Reserve your spot to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross urges donors not to wait to make a lifesaving difference ─ share your good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need. In November during National Diabetes Awareness Month, successful donations will get free A1C testing (one result per calendar year; do not fast before donating). For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.