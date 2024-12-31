Start Saving Lives Now: Blood Assurance Urges Donations Into 2025

As we step into 2025, the Chattanooga area faces a severe shortage of blood donors, a challenge that impacts patients in need of blood transfusions every single day.

Blood transfusions save the lives of accident victims, cancer patients, and others in critical need.

That’s why Blood Assurance is calling on our community to make lifesaving donations a priority this new year.

Start your year with an act of kindness: Donation centers will be open on New Year’s Day, giving you the chance to make an immediate and meaningful difference. Just one donation can save up to three lives!

“We’re encouraging everyone to make giving the gift of life one of their New Year’s resolutions,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “With blood supply levels critically low, especially for O-negative blood and AB plasma, this is the perfect time to make the commitment to donate throughout the year.”

Everyone who donates on New Year’s Eve will get a $25 e-gift card.

National Blood Donor Month

January marks National Blood Donor Month, a time to honor the selflessness of donors and raise awareness about the ongoing need. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood Assurance—the primary supplier for hospitals in the Chattanooga area—requires over 540 donations daily.

To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, all donors in January will receive an exclusive ‘Save a Life’ long-sleeve tee as a token of appreciation for your lifesaving generosity.

Special Incentive for O-Negative Donors

Throughout 2025, Blood Assurance will offer $25 gift cards to all O-negative donors, recognizing their vital role in saving lives.

As the universal blood type, O-negative is crucial in emergency situations, making these donations especially impactful.

How You Can Help

Schedule a donation: Visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule to find a donation center or blood drive near you, including locations open on New Year’s Day.

Call or Text: Dial 800-962-0628 or text “BAGIVE” to 999777 to set up your appointment.

Spread the Word: Share your donation on social media! Tag Blood Assurance and use the hashtag #BAHero to encourage friends and family to donate.

Who Can Donate:

At least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh 110 pounds or more

In good health

Remember to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal before donating.