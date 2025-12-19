Staying Safe: Winter Is Tennessee's Most Dangerous Season For Home Fires

Winter brings holiday wonders and family togetherness, but the colder temperatures create fire-safety risks for Tennesseans.

Winter is Tennessee’s most dangerous season for residential structure fires, statistics show. Fire departments report a 70% increase in home fire deaths during winter compared to other seasons.

Ahead of the first day of winter this Sunday, the TDCI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office remind Tennesseans that staying warm and safe during the cold weather months is possible by following some simple fire-prevention tips.

Smoking and cooking account for more than 21% of the known causes for residential structure fires in Tennessee. Separately, more than 12% of residential structure fires resulting in a fatality were caused by smoking.

“While winter means the joyful celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s, cold weather also brings greater risks to homeowners and their families as they spend more time indoors,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “This winter, I remind Tennesseans to make fire safety a priority by taking greater care at home in order to reduce the risk of a devastating fire.”

Working smoke alarms are every homeowner’s first line of defense against home fires all year long. To help protect Tennesseans and save lives, the SFMO’s "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" free smoke alarm program is helping reduce the risk from home fires.

A working smoke alarm is faster than the fastest fire truck, giving you and your loved ones time to escape the deadly smoke and flames of a home fire.

“A working smoke alarm is faster than the fastest fire truck, giving you and your loved ones time to escape the deadly smoke and flames of a home fire,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This winter, make sure you check your smoke alarms to ensure that you have working smoke alarms in your home.”

Since the program’s inception in 2012, over 290,000 smoke alarms have been installed and there have been 510 verified saves.

Need working smoke alarms? Contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in the “Get Alarmed” program or follow the link and request a free smoke alarm online.

In addition to using working smoke alarms this winter, homeowners can follow these simple fire safety tips. Remember:

Keep flammable items like blankets, rugs, or furniture at least three feet away from space heaters and wood stoves.

Never place your Christmas tree near heating equipment, fireplaces, candles, or other sources of heat. Always keep your Christmas tree watered to prevent the tree from drying out.

Practice a home fire escape plan with your family. Everyone should know two ways out of each room.

Always turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.

Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.

Install wood-burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional perform the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you smell gas coming from your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave your home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.

For more fire safety information, visit tn.gov/fire.