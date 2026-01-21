Sticking To (And Achieving) Your Workout Goals Is A Lot Easier With A Personal Trainer

We are three weeks into the New Year and for many of us, we are already kicking ourselves for not keeping up with that one resolution everyone seems to make, getting in better shape to improve our health.

But as the saying goes, it’s not how many times you’ve fallen, it’s about the many times you get back up. Setting weight loss and fitness goals is difficult to achieve alone. Working with professionals can help you stay accountable.

Workout Anytime Hixson General Manager Brian Redmond recommends reaching out to one of his trainers to help you reach your goals.

“All of our personal trainers are nationally certified,” he said. “And then depending on the trainer, they also have some specialized certificates, like a post-partum certificate to work with women in that kind of demographic. We also have corrective exercise specialists. Whatever you're looking for some support with, we have trainers to meet those needs.”

Redmond said working with a personal trainer allows you to learn proper techniques and do exercises that are better suited for your body and current abilities.

“It's not completely a one-size-fits -all solution when it comes to fitness,” he said. “So, that's where our trainers can really step in as professionals to support, each and every person on their specific goals and a plan that makes the most sense.”

He said the important thing is deciding what you want to achieve.

“If you aim for nothing, you'll hit nothing every single time,” he said. “I think a good, first step is to recognize where you are currently and what the next 1-2 most important goals are for you.”

He said your goal might be to go to the gym consistently, for example, three days a week. Or to walk for 20 minutes every day or go an entire week without a cheat meal.

“Start by setting measurable goals,” he said. “Anything that has a number is a good place to start. If you set the goal for going to the gym three days a week and attain that goal, that’s a win. It could be a weight loss goal like losing 20 pounds by June. That's another way you can measure your progress. Or it could be a performance goal like lifting X amount of pounds by a certain date or walking a certain distance. In the end you either did it or you didn't do it.”

Redmond said Workout Anytime Hixson has a unique method for analyzing clients and creating a long-term workout plan.

“We like for our clients to have a personal trainer experience,” he said. “They have 90-minutes of one-on-one time with a professional in fitness to help them to establish those measurable goals. Clients go through a movement screen to help them understand how their body moves and what kinds of workouts make the most sense for them. You'll do a personalized workout with the trainer hand-in-hand walking you through everything. It’s non-invasive, not very intense. It’s designed to get a measure for where you're at. And then at the very end, they'll help you put together a week-over-week workout plan and some nutritional guidelines to really help you set up for success. Not planning is planning to fail, and I really think that that's one of the best things that we have to offer in terms of someone getting started.”

Normally, the personal training experience costs $150. But Redmond said right now, new clients only pay $20.

“So, it’s $20, and you're going to get that specific, realistic and measurable goal that is totally doable. You're going to go through the movement screening to see if there's any limitations and mobility imbalances and specific areas to work on. You'll do a 30-minute 101 personalized workout suited for you, no matter what your fitness level is right now.”

Workout Anytime Hixson offers red light therapy, hydromassage machines and saunas to enhance recovery efforts. It also offers a range of amenities, including strength training, tanning, and personal training. It is open 24 hours a day.

