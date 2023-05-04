Take Action: Type O Negative Blood Donors Needed For Emergencies

When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care.

The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.

The power of type O blood:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation – the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks, all who come to give May 1-19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, May 1-31, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

5/24/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Orchard Park Church, Orchard Park Seventh Day Adventist Church, 951 N Orchard Knob Ave

5/25/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive, 4115 S. Access Road

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.