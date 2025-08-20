TennCare Expands Coverage To Include FDA-Approved Obesity Medications

Despite widespread funding cuts in the federal reconciliation bill, Tennessee’s Medicaid program TennCare is expanding access to care by covering FDA-approved weight-management medications.

With nearly 38% of Tennessee adults living with obesity, the policy change marks a significant step toward addressing one of the state’s most pressing public health challenges.

Gary Dougherty, senior director of state government affairs for the American Diabetes Association, said the new TennCare partnership broadens access to treatments for obesity and diabetes, noting the two conditions are closely connected and impact a large share of Tennesseans.

"Previously, TennCare only covered obesity medications for beneficiaries under the age of 21, and that created a gap in care," Dougherty explained. "The new policy will cover medications for obesity management for both adults and children."

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the Medicaid cuts of about $1 trillion will cause at least 15 million people across the U.S. to lose coverage over the next 10 years. Dougherty argued TennCare’s coverage of weight-management medications will help many of the 2.6 million Tennesseans living with obesity while also cutting health care costs and reducing obesity-related complications statewide.

Dougherty noted the expansion helps ensure rural Tennesseans have equitable access to care. He added the American Diabetes Association makes health equity a priority and will keep working with policymakers to improve access.

"It's also ensuring that those in rural and underserved communities are being served by physicians who are willing to prescribe the medications," Dougherty stressed. "There are sufficient transportation options and internet access to be able to access these health care professionals."

Dougherty pointed out TennCare’s decision to cover obesity medications, including GLP-1s, will expand access to treatments to help prevent type 2 diabetes. He underscored his own use of GLP-1s helped reverse prediabetes.

"Since taking a GLP-1 over the last 18 months or so, I've actually lost nearly 25% of my starting body weight, and my A-1C has dropped almost a full point, well below the prediabetes range," Dougherty reported. "My cholesterol readings are now in the normal range."

Dougherty has been able to cut back or even stop other medications, a benefit many others report with GLP-1 drugs. He noted there is promising news from Washington, D.C., about a possible plan to let Medicaid and Medicare Part D cover GLP-1 for weight management, although details are still pending.