Tennessee Donor Heroes Saved More Than 1,300 Lives Statewide In 2025

Tennessee Donor Services honored the extraordinary generosity of Tennessee donor heroes whose gifts made 1,344 lifesaving organ transplants possible in 2025, saving and improving lives across the state and beyond.

In 2025, 485 organ donor heroes said yes to donation, giving hope to patients waiting for a second chance at life. In addition, TDS facilitated 2604 tissue donations and provided support to over 3,800 donor hero family members, honoring their loved ones’ legacies through compassionate care and ongoing bereavement support.

Every lifesaving gift is made possible by the selflessness of donor heroes and their families, the dedication of TDS team members, and the commitment of community partners who raise awareness and encourage Tennesseans to register as donors.

Tennessee Donor Services is the state’s federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO), responsible for the 24/7 coordination of organ and tissue donation. This work includes supporting families during moments of profound grief, caring for donor heroes, coordinating recovery surgeries, ensuring the safe and timely transport of organs to transplant hospitals, and providing long-term support for donor families.

“I watch in awe as our team continues to overcome significant obstacles while working around the clock to honor every donor hero and help save as many lives as possible,” said Jill Grandas, Chief Executive Officer of Tennessee Donor Services. “I am incredibly proud of our staff and deeply grateful to the Tennesseans who gave the gift of life in 2025. Their generosity makes hope possible for thousands of families. We remain committed to our lifesaving mission in 2026 and beyond.”

Across the nation, the United States continues to lead the world in organ donation and transplantation, surpassing 49,000 organ transplants in 2025—an average of more than 130 transplants each day.

Despite this progress, the need remains urgent. More than 100,000 people nationwide, including nearly 3,000 Tennesseans, are still waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

Tennessee Donor Services encourages everyone to #BeTheGift that saves lives by registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor at DonateLifeTN.org.