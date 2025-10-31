Reminder: Test Your Smoke Alarms As You Turn Your Clocks Back This Weekend

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 2 and the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to make sure the devices are working.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to safely get out,” said Joel Sullivan of the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place. When daylight saving time ends this weekend, test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help 4,980 people in Tennessee affected by 1,370 home fires, which account for most of the about 65,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to annually across the country.

SMOKE ALARMS

When turning your clocks back this weekend, test your smoke alarms and replace the batteries if needed. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

IF YOU NEED HELP

If you cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact your local Red Cross for help.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES

Since October 2014, the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, working with community partners, has saved at least 2,508 lives by educating families about fire safety, helping them create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms in high-risk areas across the country. To learn more about the campaign and how you can get involved, visit redcross.org/homefires.