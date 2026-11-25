Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for cooking fires, the busiest travel holiday, and the time of year when more people end up in hospital emergency rooms.

The American Red Cross of Tennessee offers simple steps people can follow to avoid emergencies and have a safe holiday.

“Knowing CPR and basic first aid can make all the difference during a holiday emergency,” said Chris Robins, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross of Tennessee.

“While Thanksgiving is the leading day for cooking fires, that’s not the only safety concern families may face. Burns, cuts, cardiac emergencies and traffic crashes can happen when loved ones are gathered together or traveling to celebrate. In those critical first moments, the person closest to someone in need is often not a first responder, but a family member, friend or neighbor. Having the skills and confidence to act can help save a life.”

Learn lifesaving skills that can make a critical difference when seconds count. Find a class near you at redcross.org/takeaclass.

COOKING SAFETY TIPS

Now, turn your attention to the kitchen and follow these Red Cross steps as you prepare the Thanksgiving feast:

Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop or oven. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove or oven.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking, and keep things like potholders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging and towels or curtains away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance that generates heat.

Keep kids and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas.

Consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

Frying your turkey this year? Never use a fryer near your house or other structure. Place the fryer on a flat, even surface. Never fry a turkey that’s not fully thawed.

TRAVEL SAFELY

Are you one of the millions of people who are traveling over the holiday? Here are five steps to help keep you safe as you travel: