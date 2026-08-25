The Red Cross And Hello Kitty And Friends Are Joining Forces To Help Save Lives

The American Red Cross urges people to celebrate the power of kindness by making an appointment to give lifesaving blood or platelets. Every donation is critical to helping prevent the next blood shortage.

The Red Cross and Hello Kitty and Friends are partnering in September to remind donors that comfort and care are always better when shared. Just one blood or platelet donation can help more than one patient enjoy a happier future.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 1-20, 2026, will get an exclusive Red Cross × Hello Kitty plush mascot clip and surprise sticker pack, while supplies last. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HelloKitty.

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people who rolled up a sleeve this summer, the blood supply continues to recover from critically low levels. As we enter September, the blood supply remains vulnerable — especially as we approach new seasonal challenges such as back-to-school activities that can cause donors to be less available to give, and the ongoing potential for tropical systems in the Atlantic, which can further threaten the blood supply by disrupting blood drives.

By making and keeping appointments now, donors can help the Red Cross ensure lifesaving blood products are on hand wherever they are needed, including communities where donations may not be possible due to severe summer weather and natural disasters.

One small act of kindness can travel far. Spark joy and book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.