The Salvation Army’s Beat The Heat Program Returns To Help Those In Need Stay Cool

As temperatures reach summer heights, many are turning to The Salvation Army for relief from the heat.

Through the Beat The Heat program, in partnership with Elder’s Ace Hardware and Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Salvation Army case workers in Chattanooga and Cleveland are able to give out free box fans to low-income individuals and families living in the Tennessee Valley, Greater Chattanooga area and Ocoee region now through August 31.

“Through donations to The Salvation Army, we can purchase a quality box fan for our families in need. We anticipate needing 100 fans in total,” said Major Doug McClure of the Chattanooga Area Command. “We also currently need monetary support so we can provide utility assistance for low-income families.”

Case workers receive requests for utility assistance from families struggling to keep their utilities on. Currently, The Salvation Army is in need of financial assistance to support Beat The Heat and utility assistance.

People interested in sending in monetary gifts to help cover the cost of box fans and utility bills can mail in donations to 822 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403 or to PO Box 45, Cleveland, TN 37364. Mailed donations should include “Beat the Heat” on the envelope. To give online to contribute to this effort, visit the donation page.

Box fans, handheld fans, cooling towels, umbrellas, ice packs and bottles water can also be donated and dropped-off at both of The Salvation Army locations including 822 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37403 and 437 Inman St., Cleveland, TN 37377.

The Salvation Army asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a fan, please call 423-305-6200 for assistance in Chattanooga and in Cleveland call 423-308-3467.

Additionally, to help the homeless, The Salvation Army provides water at an outdoor hydrating station at its 614 Corps Day Shelter located at 800 McCallie Avenue. In Cleveland at 437 Inman Street, water, showers and laundry services are available for homeless neighbors, as well.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga, please visit csarmy.org or call (423) 756-1023.