Tips For Relief As Spring Allergy Season Blooms In Full Swing In Tennessee

Spring has fully sprung in Tennessee, which means flowers and trees are blooming, pollen is plentiful and allergy sufferers are feeling the itchy effects.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports seasonal allergies affect about one in four adults and one in five children.

Dr. Stokes Peebles, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, said allergies are common in kids and adults, can cause sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, congestion, and may worsen asthma symptoms. For relief, he recommended starting with environmental controls by avoiding allergens like pets, dust mites and mold.

"If you're allergic to mold, molds like warm, very humid environments," Peebles pointed out. "What we recommend is a dehumidifier in the home to bring down the relative humidity under 40% or so. If you bring the relative humidity down, then the molds are not in an environment that will flourish."

He also suggested washing bedding, sheets and pillowcases in 140-degree or hotter water to destroy the proteins for the dust mites.

Peebles noted over-the-counter nasal sprays and 24-hour antihistamines can help ease allergy symptoms.

"We recommend nasal corticosteroids is the best medicine on the market for taking care of allergy, whether it be seasonal allergy with the pollens or year-round allergy with the dust mites," Peebles advised. "About 80% of people will respond really well to nasal steroids."

Corticosteroids are available with a doctor's prescription. If symptoms persist after using antihistamines, nasal steroids, or decongestants, Peebles urged asking your doctor to consider allergy shots or immunotherapy.

Dr. Gregory Carnevale, chief medical officer at UnitedHealthcare, said more than 100 million Americans have allergies, which occur when the immune system overreacts to something harmless in your system. He added if you know what you're allergic to, you can avoid being outdoors when pollen counts are the highest or wear a mask.

"Saline in your nose, for example, is a great way to wash out any allergens that are potentially present," Carnevale emphasized. "Taking a shower, once you have exposure oftentimes helps as well."

He stressed people react differently to allergens and medications. Simple steps like allergy testing -- done on the skin or through blood samples -- may offer helpful insights. A doctor may also recommend newer treatments if over-the-counter medications have not helped.