Tennesseeans Face Higher Costs For Health Coverage As Open Enrollment Begins

Tens of thousands of Tennesseans will be shopping for new health insurance plans when the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period begins this Saturday, November 1st.

Data show roughly 9.7% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2024.

Aida Whitfield, director, Get Covered Tennessee, said enhanced premium federal tax credits that make health coverage more affordable will end this year unless Congress renews them. She added that while costs will rise, people will still receive some financial help based on their income.

"The enhanced tax credit that was implemented in 2021 because of COVID people were getting extra boost on the tax credit so they are able to afford it," she explained. "That enhanced tax credit is what is going away, which would definitely make the premiums and other expenses a little bit higher."

Whitfield said Tennesseans need to complete their enrollment by December 15th for coverage to start on January 1st. Those who sign up after December 15th will have their coverage begin February 1st. The federal tax subsidy for Affordable Care Act premiums remains unsettled. The issue is central to the ongoing government shutdown. Without an extension, it's estimated some premiums could spike up to 114%.

Tennesseans need to have projected income between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level to be eligible for the enhanced tax credit. Whitfield added that trained navigators are available to assist Tennesseans in finding the best health coverage options. However, she pointed out that funding cuts have forced layoffs, reducing their team from around 37 navigators to only four.

"If you try to reach us and you're not able to, right now, our current appointments are booked out to December, so please reach out to healthcare.gov, use their toll free number to call and then schedule, get the help that you need," she said.

Whitfield added that Tennessee residents looking to enroll should visit getcoveredtenn.org or call 866-475-7879, where Affordable Care Act navigators are available to provide free, unbiased guidance on the various health insurance choices.