TVFCU, CHI Memorial Work Together To Provide Mobile Lung Cancer Screenings

CHI Memorial’s Breathe Easy Lung Coach, a mobile space dedicated to taking low-dose CT lung screenings out into local communities, is working with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union to save lives by detecting lung cancer early.

On Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Lung Coach will be set up in the TVFCU Southside Branch parking lot, located at 125 West 20th Street in Chattanooga. Scheduling appointments in advance is highly recommended and can be done by calling 423-495-LUNG (5864).

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, killing more people than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. In its early stages, it is curable but often displays no symptoms, making preventative screenings extremely important. People are at higher risk if they have smoked in the past or are currently smoking, but the screening can prove beneficial even beyond the detection of lung cancer.

“Low-dose lung screening is much more than just finding lung cancer early,” said Dr. Rob Headrick, thoracic surgeon at CHI Memorial Chest and Lung Cancer Center. “It allows doctors to see inside the entire chest, similar to looking under the hood of a car. In addition to the lungs, the image also shows the heart and coronary arteries, allowing doctors to assess the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Individuals may have little or no payment due if their screening is covered under insurance or grant funds. If the requirements are not met for coverage, a discounted self-pay option of $150.00 will allow anyone over the age of 40 to get screened.

To be ready day-of, patients should bring their insurance card (if applicable) and photo ID. Paperwork can be filled out upon arrival, so no need to worry about filling anything out prior. The overall experience should only take about 15 minutes.

For more information about the CHI Memorial Breathe Easy Lung Mobile, please visit memorial.org.