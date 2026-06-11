Red Cross: Urgent Need For Blood Donors To Help Keep Local Blood Supply Stable

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for donors and is counting on people to act now and book a time to give blood or platelets.

Donors of all blood types and those giving platelets are needed to keep a strong supply of lifesaving blood products on hospital shelves into the summer.

As summer heat ramps up, so do people’s plans, which could lead to postponed appointments or less opportunities to give, an especially troubling scenario at a time where the Red Cross has experienced an alarming drop in scheduled donations in recent weeks.

In addition to many end-of-school year activities, travel and school breaks, June 1 marked the beginning of Atlantic hurricane season, a reminder that severe weather can also quickly disrupt the ability to donate in affected areas and potentially delay or cancel blood drives.

Take action today. To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you for those who step up to give, all who come to give June 1-28, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,500 gift cards. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 8-28:

Thursday, June 25

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

American Red Cross

4115 S. Access Road, Chattanooga

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.