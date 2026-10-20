UTC’s Bloodanooga Returns Wednesday And Thursday Amid Critical Blood Shortage

UTC will host its annual Bloodanooga blood drive Oct.21–22, bringing students, faculty and staff together to donate blood for local patients.

The drive comes as Blood Assurance, the nonprofit blood center serving all Chattanooga-area hospitals, faces a critical shortage of several blood types.

Less than a day’s supply of O-negative blood remains, while donations are down and hospital requests are up.

This year’s “Be A Game Changer” theme is inspired by football season. The event will include snacks, music and giveaways. All donors will receive a “Game Changers” T-shirt. Donors who give platelets, double red blood cells, AB plasma or O-negative whole blood will qualify for a $25 e-gift card.

Donors can also enter to win a free facial, gift cards to local restaurants, meal vouchers, football-themed gifts and mystery prizes.

To help UTC reach its goal of 18,860 service hours, each blood donation will count toward two service hours.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 21–22

Time: 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Location: University Center, Tennessee Room

Appointments: BloodAssurance.org or 800-962-0628.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

Donor eligibility: Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health. Donors should eat an iron-rich meal, drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine before donating, and bring a photo ID.