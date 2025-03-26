UTC Rolls Out MobileMOC Health Clinic For Older Adults, Caregivers

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, March 25, to mark the official launch of MobileMOC—UTC School of Nursing’s new mobile outreach health clinic designed to expand health care access for older adults and caregivers in rural Southeast Tennessee.

The launch event, which took place at the Rhea County Welcome Center in Dayton, included representatives from the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging, regional mayors, health care leaders and UTC faculty and staff.

MobileMOC, a large custom-built vehicle equipped for mobile health delivery, was funded through a $2.6 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Health as part of its Healthcare Resiliency Program. The clinic is the cornerstone of a grant-funded initiative titled ROAD MAP (Rural Health and Older ADult Interprofessional Mobile HeAlth Program).

The ceremony featured remarks from Dr. Kristi Wick, UC Foundation assistant professor and Vicky B. Gregg Chair in Gerontology; Dr. Chris Smith, UTC School of Nursing director and chief health affairs officer; Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado; and Tennessee Department of Disability and Aging Commissioner Brad Turner.

“This mobile outreach clinic is not just a vehicle—it’s a vessel for delivering meaningful, community-focused care throughout rural Southeast Tennessee,” said Wick, co-principal investigator of the MobileMOC initiative along with UTC Vice Provost Shewanee Howard-Baptiste.

Wick explained to the audience that MobileMOC was born from an interprofessional vision: faculty, students and practitioners from across health disciplines working side-by-side to improve health outcomes while building a stronger rural health care workforce.

“This program is uniquely focused on serving older adults and caregivers living in rural Tennessee. We’re using an interprofessional team to provide care in the communities where older adults work, live and play. Our strategic partnership with the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability is critical to our success. As you all know, they’re the primary provider of home and community-based services for many older adults in our 10-county region. We’re profoundly grateful for their commitment and for their help in serving people well.”

MobileMOC will function as both a patient care hub and a mobile learning lab for UTC students in health-related fields, traveling within the 10 counties in the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability’s district: Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie counties.

Wick introduced members of the ROAD MAP team, which includes Dr. Sarah Treat, Dr. Latisha Toney, Dr. Amber Roaché and Dr. Meagan Oslund (School of Nursing); Dr. Amir Alakaam (Master of Public Health); Dr. Erin Melhorn (Occupational Therapy); Dr. Cathy Scott (Social Work); and Dr. Deborah Mullen (Management). Other School of Nursing team members include Stephanie Blaine, Becky Miller and Joshua Epperson.

Also on hand for the launch ceremony was Dr. James Haynes, dean for the UT College of Medicine Chattanooga and a family practice physician, who Wick recognized for his supervision, saying, “Without his supervision, literally none of this would be possible.”

In her remarks, Wick highlighted the role of UTC students—who will be gaining real-world experience by working directly with underserved communities across the 10-county region—and encouraged attendees to imagine the transformative possibilities of community-based health care.

“Imagine a community where aging is celebrated, where people schedule their annual physicals to celebrate achieving another year of what matters most to them,” she said. “Imagine a community where health is addressed as a system, where we strive not only for physical health but for mental, spiritual and financial health as well. Imagine a community where senior centers are vibrant and full of activity, full of people from all age groups. Imagine a community where no one has to feel lonely or isolated.