We Try Wednesday On The Road At Acu Chatt

This week Gary Poole takes We Try Wednesday on the road, visiting Dr. Jes Fletcher at Acu Chatt at 822 East Main St. to learn more about acupuncture … and try it for the first time.

Tune in to Big FM 106.9 every Wednesday morning at 8:20 a.m. to see what they are trying. You never know what they’ll be bringing in. It could be a sweet treat, a healthy vegetable, a home-baked good, a visit from a local restaurant or chef, or something completely unexpected.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/r4Z0-w1-aeU

