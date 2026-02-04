You May Be Owed Money If You Bought Certain Generic Prescription Drugs

Tennessee and states across the country have reached new settlements totaling $17.85 million with two drug companies—Lannett and Bausch Health—over claims that they illegally worked with competitors to raise prices on generic prescription drugs.

The settlements are part of a nationwide effort to hold drug companies accountable for price-fixing schemes that made everyday medications more expensive for consumers.

You may be eligible for compensation if you purchased generic prescription drugs made by Lannett or Bausch between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019.

Consumers can learn more or see if they qualify by:

Calling 1-866-290-0182 (toll-free)

Emailing info@AGGenericDrugs.com

Visiting www.AGGenericDrugs.com

According to the states, Lannett and Bausch took part in long-running schemes with other drug companies to:

Raise prices on generic drugs

Avoid competing with each other

Limit consumer choice and keep prices high

Generic drugs are supposed to be affordable alternatives to brand-name medications. Instead, these alleged schemes forced consumers to pay more at the pharmacy counter for drugs they rely on every day.

As part of the settlements Lannett and Bausch will pay money to help compensate consumers. Both companies must change their internal practices to promote fair competition, and they have also agreed to cooperate with ongoing lawsuits against other companies and executives involved in the alleged schemes.

“This ​conspiracy to inflate drug prices aimed directly at the wallets of Tennessee consumers,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “I'm glad to work with my fellow AGs across party lines to hold these companies accountable and get money back for victims of the scheme. My office's outstanding consumer protection team will continue to fight for every Tennessean.”

These settlements follow earlier agreements with other drug companies totaling $49.1 million. States are continuing to pursue cases against dozens of remaining companies and executives, with the first trial expected in late 2026.

The investigations uncovered extensive evidence showing that competing drug company executives secretly coordinated pricing through meetings, phone calls, texts, and emails—sometimes using coded language to disguise illegal behavior.

Bottom line: If you or your family purchased generic prescription drugs during the covered time period, check your eligibility. You may be entitled to compensation and checking costs nothing.

For more information, visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com or call 1-866-290-0182.