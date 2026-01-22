Helpful Tips On Dealing With Winter Weather: Be Prepared, Don't Panic

This weekend we can expect to see a lot of ice or snow, either way it’s going to cause havoc for our area.

Previously, I worked for the American Red Cross of Greater Miami and the Keys as a Disaster Program Coordinator. My job was to coordinate with various agencies in the Florida Keys if a hurricane threatened the island chain necessitating temporary evacuations and disaster recovery efforts afterwards.

I’ve only experienced light snowfall here in Chattanooga since moving here six years ago. Listening to the news, I’m a bit scared since I’m not sure what to expect. But the one thing the American Red Cross taught me is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Plan don’t panic

Plan to have the things you need for at least a week. This includes sufficient water, food, snacks, medicine, and pet food if you have pets. Review your prescription medicines now so you have time to refill them before the storm.

If you have a generator, make sure you have extra gas to refill as needed. Make sure you have a lengthy extension cord in good condition so you can set up your generator away from doors and windows to keep the fumes from entering the house. Never run a generator indoors.

While you’re at the gas station fill up your vehicle’s tank too. Charge your tablets and cellphones ahead of the storm. Have a car charger handy, if possible. Prepare your flashlights and batteries. If you have a weather radio, make sure that it is ready as well.

Have extra propane or charcoal in case you need to cook a meal on your grill. Place extra blankets and coats somewhere easily accessible in case you lose power and can’t run a space heater.

Make sure your plants are inside and cover your outdoor hose faucets and water pipes. Your pets should be indoors, especially during the storm.

Go to your nearest ATM and take out some cash in case you need it for an unexpected purchase. Some stores might lose the ability to process credit cards but can still handle cash purchases.

If you feel cold air coming in from around your doors or windows and don’t have weather stripping at home, use kitchen and bath towels to cover those areas to keep the cold air out.

Use salt or kitty litter for your driveway if needed.

Stay Informed

Tune in to your local news station to stay informed. We can prepare for weather, and they can try to forecast where it’s going, but no one can control Mother Nature. Meteorologists have specific computer models, and they can better explain what we could expect but things can change from day to day and sometimes even from hour to hour. The news anchors can also keep us informed about road hazards, power outages, and areas to avoid.

Hunker down

If you don’t need to go out, stay home. Plan to work remotely, if possible. Don’t go out driving in icy conditions unnecessarily. The ice storm could cause black ice, a thin, nearly invisible layer of transparent ice that forms on roadways, sidewalks, and other surfaces, creating extremely hazardous, low-friction conditions for drivers and pedestrians. Allow time for the city to clear and salt roadways before venturing out.

It’s always better to be prepared. After the storm, wait until it is safe to travel and be outdoors. Dress properly. Cover your head and hands in extreme cold weather. Finally, if you go outside, check on your neighbors to see if they’re okay or need any help.

Is there something you do to prepare for a winter storm? Let us know. Email: PattyL@brewermediagroup.com