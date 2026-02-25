How To Protect Yourself From Identity Thieves, Fraudsters, And Online Scammers

It’s important to be vigilant against identity theft, frauds, and scams. Today’s technology has made it easier for hackers to gather your personal information, leaving you susceptible to theft.

So what can you do to help protect yourself from scammers and fraudsters?

To find out, we sat down with Kimberly Reece, Regions Bank Customer Advocacy Manager for their Enterprise Broad Management Group, to find out about the various methods used..

Romance Scams

“Romance scams happen year-round,” she said. “We do see more of an uptick around Valentine's Day, but it certainly can happen at any time.”

She said romance scammers prey on people’s emotions.

“Emotions, vulnerability, and affection, “she said. “They’ll create fake profiles on social media or on a dating platform, and that's how they start reaching out to their victims. Once someone accepts their friend request or their match, they really start to try to build trust, even sometimes sympathy and they're pretty convincing. They appear very genuine and caring and attractive, but ultimately, and as with all scams, the goal is to gain access to a customer's finances or their financial banking information.”

She said these types of scams can happen to anyone.

“It doesn't discriminate on age or income,” she said.

She said the staff at Regions Bank provide quality broad education to help their customers and the broader community stay informed on the latest schemes and to recognize the warning signs.

“Whether it's romance scam or something else,” she said. “Because broad education and awareness really are the keys to prevention. Educated clients are more likely to recognize a fraud attack and really prevent it before it becomes a loss.”

When it comes to romance scams she said to be wary if the person you connect with on a dating platform immediately wants to move the conversation to a personal cell phone or email.

“That can be a red flag,” she said. “They will also typically share photos with you but not be willing to get on a video chat or a live call where you can see them. They're very quick to profess their love, even if they've never met you in person or you’ve only talked to them a few times. They suddenly love you.”

Reece said the scammer tend to use words of endearment like calling you sweetheart or honey.

“Because these scammers are often juggling several victims at a time, and so it's easier for them to use those sorts of generic terms than keep up with individual names,” she said. “The biggest red flag, again, for romance scams and all scams in general, is that there is an urgent need for money. Either a family or a medical emergency, maybe they're traveling and they're stranded.”

Reece said the scammer may say they want to finally meet you in person but asks you to send them money to help with travel expenses. She said these scammers are willing to commit to the scam for months, if needed, to develop trust with their victims.

Smishing and Phishing

Other quickly growing scams are targeting your emails and cellphones.

Fraudulent emails, text messages, and websites designed to elicit your personal information can be sophisticated and deceiving. Fraudulent emails and texts, known as “phishing” or “smishing” can look like they’re coming from your personal bank, or financial institutions.

Reece said some scammers will call your cellphone and pose as a representative of a bank, credit card company or other official capacity and try to gather your personal information over the phone.

“We advise people to not click on links they receive by texts or emails,” she said. “Always use a trusted source. Go to the actual website or find the published phone number for that institution. If someone calls you saying they’re from the bank and starts asking for personal information don’t give them the information. Hang up, call or visit your nearest bank branch to see if there is a real issue with your account.”