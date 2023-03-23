Humane Educational Society Assists With Dog Rescue In Korean Dog Meat Market

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society is preparing for the arrival of 10 dogs from a closed Korean dog meat farm.

Staff are enroute to Maryland and will return Thursday evening with 10 of the dogs. Nearly 200 dogs and puppies rescued from South Korea were flown to the United States for placement with partner agencies. HES readily answered the call.

After arrival, HES staff and volunteers will assess the animals and place them directly in foster homes. Each dog will receive medical care and behavioral evaluation in preparation for adoption.

HES expects a large public demand for these dogs, and will conduct a thorough screening process of potential adopters so that they will each be placed in homes suited for their individual needs. Applications are being accepted at www.heschatt.org/marketdogs. We will start calling applicants before the weekend.

"Every time HES has an opportunity to help with a large-scale case, the staff, volunteers, fosters, and community do not hesitate to rise to the occasion," says Rebecca Bryan, Executive Director of HES.

HES Board Member, Skip Schwartz, has experience with adopting a meat market dog. He was living in Hong Kong when he adopted Lucky.

"While we didn’t set out to rescue a dog with such a traumatic puppyhood, Lucky has turned out to be an exceptionally dedicated family member," Skip says. "There is no doubt she had a horrible first few months of life, but she quickly came to appreciate the love and warmth our family showered on her and has rewarded us with unconditional loyalty for the last 5-plus years."

HES wants to encourage the public to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate. HES is a local, independent nonprofit organization and relies on local support to make an impact.

Today’s dog meat industry is not representative of Korean culture, and most Koreans would be appalled to be associated with this industry. Eating dog meat is largely a habit of the older generations, and one that most Koreans don’t wish to see sustained.

Koreans are making this change themselves and international organizations are assisting with the effort and hope to create a permanent ban. This is the latest of 18 successful rescue missions by Humane Society International in partnership with local Korean agencies.