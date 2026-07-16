Local Law Enforcement Agencies Share Joint Safety Message Regarding E-Bikes

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) are sharing information regarding E-Bike rules and regulations.

They know these vehicles are growing in popularity, and many people may not be aware of the legal requirements for operating them. CPD and HCSO are sharing this information now to help keep everyone safe and informed.

Under Tennessee law, an electric bicycle must generally have fully operable pedals, two or three wheels, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.

E-Bikes must follow all rules of the road when riding on public roads and highways. However, they are not subject to laws or resolutions regarding motor vehicles, such as licensing, registration, and insurance.

Electric bicycles are divided into three classes. The table below breaks down the differences between each class and their limitations.

Class 1

Pedal-assist only, with assistance ending at 20 mph

Can ride on any road or path where bicycles are allowed

Cannot ride on sidewalks unless the motor is disabled AND bicycles are allowed there

Class 2

Throttle-assisted, with assistance ending at 20 mph

Can ride on any road or path where bicycles are allowed

Cannot ride on sidewalks unless the motor is disabled AND bicycles are allowed there

Class 3

Pedal-assist only, with assistance ending at 28 mph

Can carry a passenger if the vehicle is equipped to do so and the passenger is under the age of 14

Cannot ride on any paths or trails where bicycles are allowed, ride without a speedometer, or be operated without a helmet

As of July 1, 2026, Class 3 E-Bike operators must be at least 16-years-old. Other rules of the road for E-Bikes include following all traffic control devices, riding on the right-hand side of the road, using hand signals to communicate, and being equipped with a front white light and a red light or reflector visible for 500 feet.

You can learn more at www.tn.gov