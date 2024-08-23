Lost Pet Owners Victims Of Scammer Posing As Local Animal Shelters

Both the Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center have received reports of a scam caller posing as staff demanding credit card information.

Identifying himself as "Daniel Taylor" the caller claimed to be in possession of an injured lost pet, withholding emergency care until a credit card number was provided. Luckily, the animal’s owner declined to give out their financial information.

"Neither HES nor MAC will ever ask for direct payment up front for care. Animals receive emergency care immediately. If a pet has a known owner, we will put the emergency clinic directly in touch with the owner," says Rebecca Bryan, Executive Director of HES. "It's unconscionable to take advantage of someone desperate to get their pet home."

HES recommends calling the emergency line 423-624-5302 and following the prompts for an animal emergency or coming to the shelter during business hours if a suspicious call is received. We also recommend contacting local authorities immediately if you receive a call you suspect of being a scam.

Shelters will never call from a private number. If a vet office or specific animal shelter is mentioned, search online for the clinic phone number and call directly.

Temporary phone numbers can be obtained and caller ID will display any name the scammer enters.

The caller has been reported to local authorities.

Here is a helpful link with info for consumers when it comes to phone scams and how to recognize them: https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/phone-scams