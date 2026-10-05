McKamey Animal Center Facing Severe Overcrowding, Needs Adoption Help

The McKamey Animal Center is experiencing an extreme space crisis, largely due to the tremendous increase in the number of animals that have had to be housed at the facility for their own protection.

So far this year, MAC has impounded more than 400 animals – a 160% increase from last year. This is on top of the nearly 4,000 other animals that have come to MAC this year as strays or owner surrenders, a more than 10% increase from last year.

Many of these animals have to be held for extended periods of time while their cases move slowly through the courts, adding to the already overcrowded conditions at the Center.

Animals have to be impounded by MAC Animal Protection Officers for a variety of reasons, including abandonment by their owners, neglect, intentional cruelty and arrest or hospitalization of their owners.

“Most times these animals, especially larger dogs, are victims of larger societal problems like the rising costs of groceries and gas, the lack of affordable housing that accepts pets, and skyrocketing veterinary costs,” says Seth Watson, MAC’s Director of Animal Protection. “We need the public’s help to ensure we have enough space to give these animals the humane care they deserve.”

To make adopting easier, MAC is making all adult dogs available for just $31.00 through the end of the month, plus we have other pre-adoption and fostering options for many animals not yet ready for full adoption. See all the available pets at mckameyanimalcenter.org/adopt/.

In addition, potential adopters are invited to request to see areas not typically open to the public to view the many highly adoptable animals that we simply don’t have room to display on our adoption floor. If you can’t adopt, please consider becoming a temporary foster or volunteer, or share MAC’s social media posts of adoptable animals with friend and family.

If you believe an animal is a victim of cruelty, neglect or abandonment, please contact us at 423/305-6500 x1 – if an officer is not available to answer your call immediately, please leave a message and they will get back to you as soon as they are able.

MAC also needs assistance from those who find stray pets. More often than not, a stray pet is simply loose, not lost, and likely belongs to a neighbor. Finders can help by holding onto the animal, canvassing the area you have found the pet, knocking on neighbors' doors, posting on the community's social media pages and hanging up flyers around the neighborhood.

Of course, finders should immediately visit mckameyanimalcenter.org/lost-found-pets/ to report the found pet, and use social media tools to try and find the owner quickly.