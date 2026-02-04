Chattanooga Zoo Summer Camp Registration Now Open For Grades 1-12

Registration for Summer Camp at Chattanooga Zoo is now officially open.

The Zoo is offering programs for rising 1st through 12th grade students that include face-to-face encounters with wildlife, educational experiences with Zoo staff, opportunities to go behind the scenes at the Zoo and many other interactive and engaging activities.

“Zoo Camp is designed for explorers and adventurers of all ages,” said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. “Camp programs for younger kids pack so much fun into a week at the Zoo and really help students develop a passion for wildlife and for learning. Middle and high school students get more robust opportunities to work alongside animal care and veterinary professionals, giving them an inside look into what it takes to care for animals and protect their habitats.”

Rising 1st through 5th graders will become Junior Zookeepers of the World at camp as they discover wildlife from around the globe. Camp includes creative games and crafts, age-appropriate science experiments with Zoo staff, exciting field trips, lots of animal meet and greets and time to explore the Zoo! Each week-long camp session will explore different types of animals — like carnivores, primates and reptiles — so students can sign up for multiple sessions for different experiences.

Rising 6th-12th graders can choose between two different programs: Animal Care 101 and Conservation Action 101. In Animal Care 101, campers learn about animal husbandry, feeding, training, enrichment and more. In Conservation Action 101, campers explore the beauty of local ecosystems, grow in their knowledge and appreciation of conservation and get involved in local projects.

Summer camp runs from June 1 to July 31, and sessions are $300 per week for Zoo members or $350 per week for non-members. After care will also be available at an additional cost.

Before summer camp kicks off, the Zoo is also hosting Spring Break Camp from March 16-20 for current kindergarten through 3rd grade students. In this program, campers will discover how and why animals travel across land, sea and sky.

Spring Break Camp is $275 for Zoo members and $300 for non-members.

Summer Camp and Spring Break Camp both have a limited capacity, so parents and guardians are encouraged to sign their kids up soon.

More information and registration for all camp programs can be found at chattzoo.org/education/camps. The web page also includes a scholarship application for those seeking assistance in sending their kids to camp.

Chattanooga Zoo is thankful to the following organizations for sponsoring Summer Camp and camp scholarships: Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, The Trust Company of Tennessee, Chattanooga Gas and McKee Foods.

To learn more about Chattanooga Zoo, including annual membership options, visit chattzoo.org.