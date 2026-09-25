New Fall/Winter Activity Guide Connects Chattanoogans To Community Services

The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development proudly announces the release of its Fall/Winter Community Resource Guide, a comprehensive publication highlighting the wide range of programs, services, events, and activities offered through the City’s divisions and community facilities.

“Fall and winter are filled with opportunities for residents to connect, learn, stay active, and access resources that can make a meaningful difference in their lives,” said Cedric Henson, Administrator for the City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development.

“Our Activity Guide brings many of these programs and services together in one place, making it easier for individuals and families to discover what is available in their communities. We encourage residents to explore the guide, get involved, and take advantage of the many opportunities our Department of Community Development has to offer.”

The Resource Guide reflects the City’s ongoing dedication to fostering an equitable and thriving community by connecting residents to programs that support physical health, family stability, and neighborhood vitality. The guide includes seasonal programming, educational and wellness opportunities, and information on community events available throughout the fall and winter months.

The publication also features key resources and services from the Office of Family Empowerment (OFE), the Office of Community Health, the Office of Community Engagement, the Aquatics division, and the Community Advisory Committees.

Residents are encouraged to explore the Fall/Winter Community Resource Guide online at cha.city/cdguide or by texting “GUIDE” to (423) 643-7300.