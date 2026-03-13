Over $248 million additional Unclaimed Property available to claim in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Treasury is encouraging Tennesseans to check ClaimItTN.gov for missing money after businesses and organizations across the state turned over an additional $248.6 million in unclaimed property so far since July 1, 2025.

Tennesseans may soon receive a letter from the Department notifying them they have unclaimed money. Each year, the Unclaimed Property Division mails tens of thousands of letters to individuals at the last-known addresses provided when businesses and organizations – unable to locate the rightful owners – report their unclaimed funds to the State.

These funds can be from utility or healthcare refunds, uncashed paychecks, credit balances for overpayments, rental deposit refunds, gift certificates, securities, and abandoned bank accounts. The Unclaimed Property program, authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly, is a consumer protection program of the Department of Treasury that works to reunite this missing money with its rightful owner.

During fiscal year 2025, the Division returned a record $125 million to rightful owners and their heirs, nearly double the amount returned in previous years. The Division also processed an unprecedented 168,000 claims, more than twice the number paid the previous year. And there are hundreds of millions of dollars still available to claim.

“I encourage all Tennesseans to search their names each year, even if you’ve checked before,” said State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. “New money is turned over annually, and the amount continues to grow.”

About 70% of claims are paid within two weeks, on average. Anyone can quickly search their name at ClaimItTN.gov and file a claim online. The state’s searchable online database contains all unclaimed property dating back to the beginning of the program. The money is held indefinitely until claimed by the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries.

To help avoid unnecessary costs or potential scams, keep the following in mind:

There is no deadline or fee to claim funds when working with the Tennessee Department of Treasury.

You can search and claim your money for free at ClaimItTN.gov.

Be cautious about third-party services offering to help recover unclaimed property for a fee. While some of these organizations are legitimate, no one needs to pay to search for or claim their missing funds in Tennessee.

You do not need to pay anyone to “unlock,” “release,” or “process” funds that belong to you.

Requests for upfront payments to recover assets should be treated as a warning sign.

Be extra careful about signing contracts with third-party finders, especially if they charge high fees

Anyone wishing to verify a mailed notice, or check whether they are owed unclaimed property can safely do so by visiting ClaimItTN.gov.