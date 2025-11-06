15-Year-Old Charged With Bringing Stolen Handgun To School

Early Wednesday morning, a parent reported to school officials that a student had threatened another student with a firearm at Lookout Valley Middle High School.

The preliminary investigation indicates a 15-year-old student brought a firearm onto school property.

Another student is reported to have threatened another student with that weapon and circulated a photo of themselves with the other student’s weapon.

The juvenile who brought the weapon to school is charged with the following:

Carrying a Weapon on School Property

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Simple Possession of Marijuana

These details are preliminary and subject to change.

All students involved are subject to both criminal and school disciplinary actions.