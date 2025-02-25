Additional Arrest Made In Connection To SWAT Stand-Off In Sale Creek

On Friday, February 21, 2025, personnel from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a high-risk warrant on Robert Drayton Bowen in Sale Creek, Tennessee.

The attempt led to an eight-hour standoff with SWAT personnel at a residence near the 15000 block of Highway 27.

Bowen was taken into custody and charged with the following offenses:

Two Counts of Aggravated Assault

Two Counts of Felony Reckless Endangerment

Two Counts of Felon in Possession of a Weapon

The incident stemmed from an investigation involving Bowen firing a weapon at two juveniles two weeks earlier.

On Monday, February 24, 2025, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a second arrest was made in connection to the standoff. Kenneth Lee Kizzar was apprehended by the HCSO Criminal Warrants Unit in Bledsoe County after an arrest warrant was issued for Accessory After the Fact. Kizzar’s arrest followed his involvement in the events surrounding Friday’s incident in Sale Creek.

Kizzar was arrested without incident at a residence on Pitts Gap Road in the Graysville Community of Bledsoe County, Tennessee. The HCSO would like to thank the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force for their assistance with Kizzar’s apprehension.

No further details are available at this time.