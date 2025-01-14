Additional Charges Filed In Stoney River Drive Sledding/Shooting Incident

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services is offering an update regarding the incident involving Benjamin Cook that occurred on Friday, January 10, 2025.

On January 11th and 12th, 2025, deputies and detectives conducted follow-up investigations and executed search warrants related to the Stoney River Drive incident on January 10th.

Their findings produced additional evidence supporting the allegation Benjamin Cook was, in fact, deliberately shooting directly at the family which was sledding on land across the fence from his property.

Conviction records were also verified which showed Cook is prohibited from possessing a firearm under Tennessee law.

As a result, the following additional charges have been filed against Benjamin Cook:

(2) Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

(6) Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

(4) Counts of Aggravated Child Abuse

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

This incident remains under investigation and therefore no additional details are available.