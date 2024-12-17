ALPR Hit Leads Deputies to Recover Stolen Vehicle in Middle Valley – Suspect Arrested

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies received an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) hit regarding a stolen 2009 Ford Escape out of Dunlap, Tennessee, in the area of Middle Valley Road and Thrasher Pike.

At approximately 12:20 pm, deputies located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Middle Valley Road. The vehicle was occupied by a male and female who were detained without incident. The male subject was identified as Jason Michael Card.

Upon further investigation, it was found that Jason Card had an outstanding warrant out of Dunlap, Tennessee, for Larceny and a warrant from the City of Red Bank for a Petition to Revoke. The female passenger did not have any active warrants and was released at the scene.

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen out of Dunlap. Card was taken into custody for vehicle theft by deputies and then turned over to the Red Bank Police Department for his outstanding warrant.

No further details are available at this time.