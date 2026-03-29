Chattanooga Police Arrest Additional Suspects In McCallie Avenue Homicide

Chattanooga Police have charged two additional suspects in the double homicide that occurred on January 12, 2026 in the 2000 block of McCallie Avenue.

Keyonna Byrd, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

A 15-year-old male is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center along with two other, 17-year-old male suspects.

The two 17-year-olds face the same charges as the 15-year-old, plus additional charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At this stage of the investigation, all identified suspects believed to be involved in these homicides have been charged and are in custody.