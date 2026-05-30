Chattanooga Police Arrest Homicide Suspect In South Germantown Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old and the non-fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that occurred on March 22, 2026 on South Germantown Road.

CPD's Homicide Unit charged 21-year-old Victor Powell Jr. (DOB 04/15/2005) with Criminal Homicide, Attempted Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Felony Reckless Endangerment.

Powell is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.