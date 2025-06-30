Chattanooga Police Arrest Joseph Tanner Smith In Lindsay Avenue Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested 31-year-old Joseph Tanner Smith in connection to the homicide that occurred earlier today, June 29, 2025, at a residence on Lindsay Avenue.

On June 29, 2025, at 5:32 a.m., CPD responded to a report of a stabbing within a residence in the 600 block of Lindsay Avenue. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 37-year-old man, with multiple stab wounds and the suspect with a cut on his head. Both were taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS. The victim died from his injuries.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim had a disagreement that escalated into a physical altercation. No other residents reported injuries.

The Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Joseph Tanner Smith (DOB: 11/29/1993) with Criminal Homicide. He was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.