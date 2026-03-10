Chattanooga Police Arrest Second Suspect In McCallie Avenue Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection with the double homicide that occurred on January 12, 2026 in the 2000 block of McCallie Avenue.

This suspect was located by CPD's Fugitive Unit along with the Smoky Mountain Task Force.

The suspect is charged with:

1st Degree Murder

Attempted Especially Aggravated Robbery

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

Possessing a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.