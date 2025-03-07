Chattanooga Police Arrest Shooting Suspect In Manor Road Incident

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested 35-year-old Shamieka Hart after a person was shot in the 3900 block of Manor Road.

Hart is charged with Aggravated Assault, Felony Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

On February 28, 2025, at 8:44 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 3900 block of Manor Road. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton County EMS transported the man to a local hospital. CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.