Chattanooga Police Arrest Suspect In July 4th Germantown Road Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested a suspect in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on July 4, 2026, in the 800 block of North Germantown Road.

Officers responded to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Officers began rendering medical aid before EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect, Curtis Poole (04/04/1984), was arrested in connection with the shooting. CPD's Homicide Unit has charged Poole with Attempted Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Reckless Endangerment. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

CPD Homicide and Crime Scene Units responded to investigate and process the scene.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.