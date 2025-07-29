Chattanooga Police Arrest Teenage Suspect In Paw Trail Shooting

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a shooting that occurred on July 28, 2025, in the 4600 block of Paw Trail.

At approximately 7:29 p.m., CPD officers responded to a Person Shot call in the 4600 block of Paw Trail. Upon arrival, they located the 22-year-old male victim. He was taken to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

CPD’s Homicide Unit responded to lead the investigation with support from the Crime Scene Unit.

Thanks to quick response by nearby officers and cooperation from community members, a suspect was swiftly located and interviewed by a Homicide Unit detective. Jametrious Miller (DOB: 6/25/2007) is now in custody and has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.