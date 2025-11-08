Chattanooga Police Arrest Two Suspects In Glass Street Shooting Incident

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has arrested two suspects in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on November 7, 2025 in the 2300 block of Kirby Avenue.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. CPD officers responded to a report of a fight in the 2400 block of Glass Street. While en route, the call was updated to a Person Shot. Responding officers located a 61-year-old male victim with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

CPD's Homicide Investigators and Crime Scene Unit arrived soon after to take over the investigation and process the scene. Preliminary information indicates that the incident began as a fight between the victim and 75-year-old John Goode who was armed with a machete. During the fight, the victim presented a firearm but dropped it. The second suspect, 45-year-old James Goode, retrieved the firearm and handed it to John Goode, who then shot the victim.

John Goode (03/17/1950) is charged with First Degree Attempted Murder. James Goode (04/01/1980) is charged with Facilitation of a Felony. Both are in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.