Chattanooga Police Arrests Suspect In Hickory Valley Road Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred just after midnight on April 27, 2026.

CPD officers responded to a person shot call in the 1500 block of Hickory Valley Road. Upon arrival, police found the victim, a 27-year-old man, deceased in a hallway between apartment units.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and subsequently identified the suspect as 21-year-old Randall Brady. While investigators interviewed Brady, he admitted to shooting the victim.

Brady is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment, and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.