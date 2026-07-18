Chattanooga Police Arrests Suspect In Manor Road Homicide

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested a man in connection to a homicide at a Manor Road residence.

On July 16, 2026 at 3:32 p.m., CPD officers responded to a call regarding a deceased man in the 3900 block of Manor Road. Upon arrival, police found the 53-year-old victim inside a residence with an injury to the back of his head.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and subsequently identified and arrested the suspect, 37-year-old Nathaniel Colvin.

Colvin is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. He is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

The information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.