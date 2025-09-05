Chattanooga Police Department Announces Graduation Of 14 Academy Cadets

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD), one of only four law enforcement agencies in Tennessee with its own police academy, proudly announces the graduation of 14 cadets from its 22-week training program.

By operating its own academy, CPD is able to train cadets specifically in the mission, values, and skills needed to best serve the Chattanooga community. The program exceeds POST requirements and meets CALEA standards, ensuring the highest level of professional training. Cadets receive instruction in cultural diversity, firearms proficiency, constitutional law, emergency vehicle operation, and scenario-based exercises designed to strengthen both officer safety and community trust.

“I am honored to welcome these graduates as the newest members of the Chattanooga Police Department,” said Chief John Chambers. “Their hard work over the past 22 weeks shows their commitment not only to the profession, but to the people of Chattanooga.”

Of the 14 graduates, 13 will now begin 16 weeks of field training where they will continue developing their skills under the guidance of experienced CPD Field Training Officers. One graduate will return to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) as its newest investigator in the Fire Investigations Division. CFD investigators, who are sworn firefighters, must also complete police academy training as they conduct criminal investigations, interview suspects, carry full arrest powers, and are armed.

The graduation ceremony took place at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) Fine Arts Center and was hosted by the UTC Department of Criminal Justice. CPD extends its gratitude to UTC for providing the venue and support to celebrate this important milestone.

Congratulations to CPD Class 2025-1!

Interested in becoming a Chattanooga Police Officer? Email CPDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov