Chattanooga Police Department Earns State Accreditation For Fourth Time

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) has again been granted accreditation status by the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program.

This marks the department’s fourth TLEA award which will remain in effect through April 2028.

To earn this recognition, CPD demonstrated compliance with more than 160 professional standards established by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police that reflect best practices in law enforcement policies, operations, and service to the community served.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to CPD’s Accreditation Team, whose dedication and attention to detail are directly responsible for our continued success," said Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers. "Their hard work behind the scenes ensures that we don’t just meet standards, we set them.”

In addition to this state-level accreditation, CPD also maintains national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the national gold standard in public safety accreditation that recognizes agencies meeting the highest benchmarks for professionalism and accountability.

A release attached from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program provides additional details about CPD’s newest TLEA accreditation.